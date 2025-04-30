Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
Peekaboo Binx
Peeking through the plastic sheeting set up while our kitchen is being renovated.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
0
1
JohnG
@jmg232
Casual photo enthusiast in the Boston area. I enjoy photography because it gets me out and seeing the world around me in a new way....
41
photos
5
followers
7
following
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-3
Taken
30th April 2025 7:29pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
