Previous
Next
Window, Plastic Sheeting by jmg232
42 / 365

Window, Plastic Sheeting

Everything is covered in plastic while our kitchen cabinets are being refaced.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

JohnG

@jmg232
Casual photo enthusiast in the Boston area. I enjoy photography because it gets me out and seeing the world around me in a new way....
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact