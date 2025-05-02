Previous
Wisteria, Early Spring by jmg232
43 / 365

Wisteria, Early Spring

Buds are appearing on the wisteria as it wraps around the columns of our front porch.
2nd May 2025

JohnG

@jmg232
Casual photo enthusiast in the Boston area. I enjoy photography because it gets me out and seeing the world around me in a new way....
