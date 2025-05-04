I volunteered as an event photographer for Boston's Walk for Hunger, organized by Project Bread. I took lots of group shots, and photos in color, but this is the one that best matches my style. Boston's Walk for Hunger has run annually since 1969, making it the oldest pledge walk in the USA. This year's event raised more than a million dollars for hunger relief and awareness.
This picture is #26 in my 100 strangers project. Find out more about the project and see pictures taken by other photographers in the 100 Strangers Flickr Group page www.flickr.com/groups/100strangers/