Lilacs, Rain on the Windshield

This one totally surprised me! I tweaked the colors to bring up warmth in the greens but otherwise this is almost straight out of camera. Shooting through heavy rain on the windshield while parked in front of a lilac bush, with trees beyond. 1/320 sec, f/4.0, ISO 2000. Focused on the lilacs. The rain on the windshield was blurred by the f/4.0 aperture resulting in this unexpected result.