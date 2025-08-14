Previous
Junebug by jmg232
70 / 365

Junebug

Trying out my new lens - Panasonic Leica 15mm f/1.7 micro four thirds (equivalent to 30mm full frame) on my OM-3
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

JohnG

@jmg232
Casual photo enthusiast in the Boston area. I enjoy photography because it gets me out and seeing the world around me in a new way....
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌
August 15th, 2025  
