Previous
Paw Paw Fruit by jmg232
88 / 365

Paw Paw Fruit

Today I finally tracked down some paw paw fruit. It’s native to the Eastern U.S. but hard to find. It tastes like a tropical custard.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

JohnG

@jmg232
Casual photo enthusiast in the Boston area. I enjoy photography because it gets me out and seeing the world around me in a new way....
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact