43 / 365
yes. Pie , Mash and Eels shop
This little old-fashioned diner recently opened in our tiny shopping mall.
Les and I went a few weeks ago and yesterday took daughter , son in law and 17 year old grandson .. who just loves pies.
and somehow demolished the large pie ( all completely made on the premises ) the mash And the hot cherry pie and 3 scoops of ice cream.
He read teh current record is 6 pies and 6 mash in a sitting and thought he could give it a go!
and not an ounce of fa on him
Eels is an East London favourite , I couldn't face them myself but have a friend who would love them
at the moment it seems to be thriving,
And the shop next door is the Barber,
shades of Sweeney Todd?
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
june
ace
@jmm
living in Hampshire united Kingdom about 40 miles from London . a small town and a quiet life, retired. very content and lucky
Tags
tradition
,
diner
,
mash
,
pies
,
eels
