yes. Pie , Mash and Eels shop

This little old-fashioned diner recently opened in our tiny shopping mall.

Les and I went a few weeks ago and yesterday took daughter , son in law and 17 year old grandson .. who just loves pies.



and somehow demolished the large pie ( all completely made on the premises ) the mash And the hot cherry pie and 3 scoops of ice cream.



He read teh current record is 6 pies and 6 mash in a sitting and thought he could give it a go!



and not an ounce of fa on him



Eels is an East London favourite , I couldn't face them myself but have a friend who would love them



at the moment it seems to be thriving,

And the shop next door is the Barber,



shades of Sweeney Todd?