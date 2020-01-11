Previous
dreamy orchid by jmm
52 / 365

dreamy orchid

playing with home made filters
this is the bathroom body exfoliator
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

june

ace
@jmm
living in Hampshire united Kingdom about 40 miles from London . a small town and a quiet life, retired. very content and lucky
Hope D Jennings ace
Wow, this is dreamy and beautiful. I am having no luck with that technique at all.
January 11th, 2020  
june ace
@mzzhope you have no idea about the number of out-takes :)
a measure of success came just as i was about to abandon all hope
January 11th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Well worth the effort, :)
January 11th, 2020  
