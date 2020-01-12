Previous
First of the year by jmm
First of the year

A welcome sign f the subtle lengthening of the days.
Although the petals are so fragile, this is always the first camellia to bloom.And goes on blooming for months
@jmm
living in Hampshire united Kingdom about 40 miles from London . a small town and a quiet life, retired. very content and lucky
Monica
It's beautiful!
January 12th, 2020  
