Previous
Next
now you see them now you don't by jmm
60 / 365

now you see them now you don't

shooting through the mesh bag that held oranges
quite like the way it focussed my attention to the tiny florets of Honesty.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

june

ace
@jmm
living in Hampshire united Kingdom about 40 miles from London . a small town and a quiet life, retired. very content and lucky
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
What a great idea and great effect!
January 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise