stupid stupid careless me . I knew by jmm
stupid stupid careless me . I knew

the new tomato knife was super sharp as ive bought them before,

Then is till went and sliced both the plastic bag and my finger open !
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

june

ace
@jmm
living in Hampshire united Kingdom about 40 miles from London . a small town and a quiet life, retired. very content and lucky
