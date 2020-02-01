Sign up
72 / 365
New Anthurium. I'm pleasantly
Amazed by the phone's performance in rotten light.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
june
ace
@jmm
living in Hampshire united Kingdom about 40 miles from London . a small town and a quiet life, retired. very content and lucky
Tags
flower
,
anthurium
