welcome intruders . snowdrops, And her's a poem you may know

Snowdrops



Do you know what I was,How I lived? You know

what despair is;

then winter should have meaning for you



I did not expect to survive,earth suppressing me.

I didn't expect to waken again,

to feel in damp earth my body

able to respond again

in the cold light

of earliest spring-



afraid ,yes,but among you again

crying Yes risk joy[

in the raw wind of the new world



by Louise Gluck