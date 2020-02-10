Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
79 / 365
welcome intruders . snowdrops, And her's a poem you may know
Snowdrops
Do you know what I was,How I lived? You know
what despair is;
then winter should have meaning for you
I did not expect to survive,earth suppressing me.
I didn't expect to waken again,
to feel in damp earth my body
able to respond again
in the cold light
of earliest spring-
afraid ,yes,but among you again
crying Yes risk joy[
in the raw wind of the new world
by Louise Gluck
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
june
ace
@jmm
living in Hampshire united Kingdom about 40 miles from London . a small town and a quiet life, retired. very content and lucky
81
photos
13
followers
7
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
H3113
Taken
10th February 2020 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poem
,
snowdrop
,
louise
,
gluck
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close