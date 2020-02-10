Previous
welcome intruders . snowdrops, And her's a poem you may know by jmm
welcome intruders . snowdrops, And her's a poem you may know

Snowdrops

Do you know what I was,How I lived? You know
what despair is;
then winter should have meaning for you

I did not expect to survive,earth suppressing me.
I didn't expect to waken again,
to feel in damp earth my body
able to respond again
in the cold light
of earliest spring-

afraid ,yes,but among you again
crying Yes risk joy[
in the raw wind of the new world

by Louise Gluck
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

june

ace
@jmm
living in Hampshire united Kingdom about 40 miles from London . a small town and a quiet life, retired. very content and lucky
