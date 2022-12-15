Previous
Bye bye Begonias by jmm
83 / 365

Bye bye Begonias

This week's frosts have finally finished the bedding begonias, which have been so long lived. Still in flower till this week.
But I had forgotten what lovely pink stems they have .
