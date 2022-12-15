Sign up
83 / 365
Bye bye Begonias
This week's frosts have finally finished the bedding begonias, which have been so long lived. Still in flower till this week.
But I had forgotten what lovely pink stems they have .
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
0
0
june
@jmm
living in Hampshire united Kingdom about 40 miles from London . a small town and a quiet life, retired. very content and lucky
83
photos
2
followers
6
following
22% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-A127F
Taken
15th December 2022 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
