Early Winter Reflection by jnewbio
14 / 365

Early Winter Reflection

We came across this pond with a pretty reflection of the beautiful late day clouds. I also like the bare trees reflection on the right.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details

