Previous
Just double checking… by jnewbio
39 / 365

Just double checking…

Sigh. My claim that I “still have never had COVID” came to an end today. So far just body aches, headache and cough - hopefully passes soon. I “grunged” up the image of the test strips to convey my feelings for the results.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise