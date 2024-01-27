Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
Just double checking…
Sigh. My claim that I “still have never had COVID” came to an end today. So far just body aches, headache and cough - hopefully passes soon. I “grunged” up the image of the test strips to convey my feelings for the results.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
39
photos
31
followers
56
following
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th January 2024 11:02am
Sizes
View All
Tags
iphone
,
covid
