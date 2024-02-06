Previous
Coming in for a Landing by jnewbio
49 / 365

Coming in for a Landing

Continuing with my excellent seagull photo subjects! Happy to catch this one just before it settled in to its spot on the railing.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
