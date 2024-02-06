Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
Coming in for a Landing
Continuing with my excellent seagull photo subjects! Happy to catch this one just before it settled in to its spot on the railing.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd February 2024 4:16pm
Tags
iphone
sea
bird
seagull
