Previous
100 / 365
Soggy Forsythia
Forsythia flower after a day of steady rain.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th March 2024 6:28pm
Tags
raindrop
forsythia
colorpop
KWind
ace
Great close up. I like your use of selective colouring.
March 29th, 2024
