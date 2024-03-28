Previous
Soggy Forsythia by jnewbio
100 / 365

Soggy Forsythia

Forsythia flower after a day of steady rain.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
27% complete

KWind ace
Great close up. I like your use of selective colouring.
March 29th, 2024  
