Backlit Tulip by jnewbio
109 / 365

Backlit Tulip

Love the colors of these supermarket tulips 🤩 Waiting for ours to bloom in the garden…
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Jen

Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Mallory ace
oh this is stunning!
April 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
Gorgeous macro.
April 7th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
quite striking
April 7th, 2024  
