Reflected (and upside down) Boat Rack by jnewbio
Reflected (and upside down) Boat Rack

I turned this photo upside down because I liked the dreamy puddle reflection side on the top better.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Bec ace
Ha! Very clever. I was going to comment that the reflection looked more vibrant, then read the upside down comment. Great reflections.
April 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Love htis wonderful image - and have to agree with you about flipping it.
April 7th, 2024  
George ace
Brilliant!
April 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Terrific!
April 7th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Excellent!!!
April 7th, 2024  
