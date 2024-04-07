Sign up
Previous
110 / 365
Reflected (and upside down) Boat Rack
I turned this photo upside down because I liked the dreamy puddle reflection side on the top better.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
5
4
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
water
Bec
ace
Ha! Very clever. I was going to comment that the reflection looked more vibrant, then read the upside down comment. Great reflections.
April 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Love htis wonderful image - and have to agree with you about flipping it.
April 7th, 2024
George
ace
Brilliant!
April 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Terrific!
April 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Excellent!!!
April 7th, 2024
