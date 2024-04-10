Sign up
Previous
113 / 365
Magnificent Magnolia
I was glad to see the magnolia tree on campus hanging in there with a good number of flowers even after a rainstorm took off a lot of them last week.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
0
1
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
113
photos
46
followers
69
following
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Views
3
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
9th April 2024 9:32am
flower
,
magnolia
