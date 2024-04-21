Previous
Floating Water Drops by jnewbio
123 / 365

Floating Water Drops

Removing color from the water drops caused an interesting floating effect. 😀
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise