Spider on Faucet by jnewbio
Spider on Faucet

I find the face a little alarming, but I enjoy the little black tips of color on the feet 🕷️ I looked it up and it is a type that will bite people, but thankfully it allowed me quite close for the picture without any biting!
10th May 2024

Jen

@jnewbio
Suzanne
Excellent shot in almost monochrome with the black dotted feet a real highlight
May 10th, 2024  
