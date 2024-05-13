Previous
Viburnum Leaf by jnewbio
Viburnum Leaf

Viburnum leaves are quite stunning and this one is upstaging the flowers all around it!
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Jen

Annie D ace
wonderful leaf - beautifully accentuated
May 14th, 2024  
