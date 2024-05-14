Previous
Fern Unfurling by jnewbio
147 / 365

Fern Unfurling

It took some lighting editing to make this one fern stand out from a sea of ferns behind it, but I wanted to showcase the curves of the tips of each frond.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
