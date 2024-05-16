Sign up
149 / 365
Boat Lines
I liked the way the reflection picked up and slightly distorted the lines on the hull of the boat
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Tags
b&w
,
reflection
,
boat
Susannah
Looks very still. Good shot
May 17th, 2024
