200 / 365
Fence Shadows
On a bright sunny morning, the shadows cast by this fence were very vivid, and I thought looked nice in black and white.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
0
1
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
200
photos
60
followers
76
following
54% complete
3
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
3rd July 2024 10:07am
Tags
b&w
,
shadow
