Somewhere Over Germany

The best part of an incredibly hellish travel day today was seeing the sunrise from the plane window. All downhill after that as our flight had to get diverted to a different airport due to climate protesters gluing themselves to the tarmac and shutting down Frankfurt airport. By the time it reopened and we flew back, we had missed our connection to Oslo, and waited for four hours on the Lufthansa help counter line to hopefully maybe get on a flight tomorrow afternoon. Thank goodness for that pretty sunrise….