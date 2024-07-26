Sign up
Colorful Lobby
I shot this coming down an elevator to the lobby of our Frankfurt, Germany hotel - great colors!
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
5
365
iPhone 14 Pro
26th July 2024 9:48am
Tags
hotel
,
lobby
