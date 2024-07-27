Previous
Norwegian Rainbow by jnewbio
Norwegian Rainbow

After a fjord cruise in Norway which was a little rainy, we were rewarded by a beautiful rainbow 🌈
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful photo!
July 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love the way the rainbow kind of frames the statue and the light is so beautiful can golden which complements the statue.
July 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic rainbow capture
July 28th, 2024  
