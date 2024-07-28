Sign up
Previous
222 / 365
Isn’t It Good, Norwegian Wood
We couldn’t get the Beatles tune out of our heads when walking through this beautiful forest in Norway 😀
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th July 2024 7:34pm
Tags
forest
,
norway
Dorothy
ace
It looks so peaceful and zen.
One of my favourite Beatles songs.
July 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Could also be some of the woods in Japan
July 30th, 2024
365 Project
