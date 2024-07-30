Previous
Mustard and Ketchup by jnewbio
224 / 365

Mustard and Ketchup

Many of the homes in Bergen, Norway are brightly colored, and I particularly liked the juxtaposition of colors on these two houses that brought to mind the colors of mustard and ketchup 😀
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love this...great composition
August 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise