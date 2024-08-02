Previous
Getting Her Ducks in a Row by jnewbio
227 / 365

Getting Her Ducks in a Row

Adorable scene with a stunning backdrop at Lake Oeschinen in Switzerland.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Jen

@jnewbio
Annie D ace
beautiful backdrop for the ducks
August 4th, 2024  
mike ace
amazing scene, well captured
August 4th, 2024  
