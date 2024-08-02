Sign up
Previous
227 / 365
Getting Her Ducks in a Row
Adorable scene with a stunning backdrop at Lake Oeschinen in Switzerland.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
2
0
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
227
photos
61
followers
77
following
62% complete
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2024 12:15pm
Tags
ducks
,
switzerland
,
oeschinen
Annie D
ace
beautiful backdrop for the ducks
August 4th, 2024
mike
ace
amazing scene, well captured
August 4th, 2024
