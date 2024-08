Impending Storm

We learned the hard way not to set out on a hike when the skies look like this! Got caught in a downpour heading down this trail. We sheltered under trees at first, then when it started thundering and lightning we ran under a little overhang in the farm building pictured. We gave up on the hike and ran back up to the funicular train station we had taken up the mountain and took the train back down. Still beautiful scenery even in pouring rain, lol! Mürren, Switzerland.