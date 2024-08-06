Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
Just Sitting and Watching the Cars Go By…
Nice life 😀 🐄
Mannlichen, Switzerland
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
2
2
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
231
photos
59
followers
76
following
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2024 1:15pm
cow
,
switzerland
Vincent
ace
These Swiss cows have a beautiful life!
August 8th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
no wonder they are so fat! Enjoying good food and watching the humans play
August 8th, 2024
