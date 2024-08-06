Previous
Just Sitting and Watching the Cars Go By… by jnewbio
231 / 365

Just Sitting and Watching the Cars Go By…

Nice life 😀 🐄
Mannlichen, Switzerland
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Vincent ace
These Swiss cows have a beautiful life!
August 8th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
no wonder they are so fat! Enjoying good food and watching the humans play
August 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise