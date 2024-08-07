Previous
Swiss Train Pulling Out of the Station by jnewbio
Swiss Train Pulling Out of the Station

Our travels through Switzerland have been entirely by Swiss Rail and we have been impressed with their efficiency. Here’s a long exposure color splash to capture their speed and paint scheme 😀
7th August 2024

Jen

@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
