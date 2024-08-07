Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
Swiss Train Pulling Out of the Station
Our travels through Switzerland have been entirely by Swiss Rail and we have been impressed with their efficiency. Here’s a long exposure color splash to capture their speed and paint scheme 😀
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
1
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
232
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st July 2024 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
switzerland
