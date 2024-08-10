Sign up
235 / 365
You Rang?
I’ve fallen a couple days behind from being away so trying to catch up with yet another cow photo - I really didn’t expect that many of my favorite photos from a trip to Switzerland would be of cows! Here’s another 😀 🐄
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2024 10:47am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cow
,
switzerland
Suzanne
ace
Swiss cows are amazing!
August 12th, 2024
