Previous
Lotus Blossom by jnewbio
236 / 365

Lotus Blossom

My sister-in-law’s lotus flower was almost ready to open for the last day of our visit, but not quite. Still pretty, and I like it in close-up.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely.
August 12th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Calm and most serene
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise