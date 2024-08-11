Sign up
236 / 365
Lotus Blossom
My sister-in-law’s lotus flower was almost ready to open for the last day of our visit, but not quite. Still pretty, and I like it in close-up.
11th August 2024
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th August 2024 5:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
lotus
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
August 12th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Calm and most serene
August 12th, 2024
