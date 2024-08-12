Sign up
237 / 365
Lotus Seeds
If you look carefully, you can see a little thread connecting two of the seeds!
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Jen
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Tags
lotus
,
seeds
