Previous
Curly Hair and Long Lashes by jnewbio
238 / 365

Curly Hair and Long Lashes

I’m not quite done with Switzerland cow shots! I love the textures in the hair and of course those long eyelashes. I emphasized the eye with color splash on a black and white shot.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful close up and details
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise