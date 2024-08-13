Sign up
238 / 365
Curly Hair and Long Lashes
I’m not quite done with Switzerland cow shots! I love the textures in the hair and of course those long eyelashes. I emphasized the eye with color splash on a black and white shot.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2024 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eye
,
cow
,
switzerland
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful close up and details
August 13th, 2024
