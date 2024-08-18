Sign up
Previous
243 / 365
My House in a Water Drop
We’ve had a lot of rain the past couple days, which presents the opportunity for water drop photos! I liked the upside down view of my blue house in this hibiscus water drop 😀
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th August 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
drop
Babs
ace
Amazing refraction, well done and sootted fav
August 19th, 2024
