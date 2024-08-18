Previous
My House in a Water Drop by jnewbio
My House in a Water Drop

We’ve had a lot of rain the past couple days, which presents the opportunity for water drop photos! I liked the upside down view of my blue house in this hibiscus water drop 😀
Jen

@jnewbio
Babs ace
Amazing refraction, well done and sootted fav
August 19th, 2024  
