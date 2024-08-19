Sign up
244 / 365
Yellows and Blues
Yellows and blues complementing each other in this early morning peaceful scene 💛
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
yellow
,
blue
,
kayaks
gloria jones
ace
An amazing summer capture...super composition.
August 20th, 2024
