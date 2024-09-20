Previous
Ritzy by jnewbio
276 / 365

Ritzy

Digging into old photos to re-edit, and found this shot from The Ritz London hotel with some nice curves and lighting to play with
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
🤍
September 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the circle and patterns, Nicely composed
September 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Love this, just as I love looking through and sorting old travelphotos, something I spent a bit of time doing this weekend
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise