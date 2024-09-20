Sign up
Previous
276 / 365
Ritzy
Digging into old photos to re-edit, and found this shot from The Ritz London hotel with some nice curves and lighting to play with
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
3
3
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
276
photos
60
followers
74
following
75% complete
276
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
6th August 2017 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hotel
,
staircase
,
ritz
Wendy
ace
🤍
September 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the circle and patterns, Nicely composed
September 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Love this, just as I love looking through and sorting old travelphotos, something I spent a bit of time doing this weekend
September 21st, 2024
