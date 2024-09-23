Previous
Goodbye, for now…. by jnewbio
277 / 365

Goodbye, for now….

I am going to take a pause from this group for now. It has been a wonderful introduction to the discipline of posting a photo a day and I have so appreciated the kind comments and encouragement from the folks in the group as I have grown in my photography skills, and also for the daily inspiration of seeing all your photos! I have gotten more involved on Instagram now and participate regularly in 1-2 daily post challenges, and find that’s about all I can manage while still being a full-time science teacher! I would love to follow any of you in this group who have accounts on Instagram, and if you have any interest in following me I am @jnewphoto. Thanks again, and maybe I’ll be back when I retire!
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
** Update 9/23/24 I am going to take a pause from this group for now. It has been a wonderful introduction to the discipline of...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Really cool picture! Best wishes on your new journey and continued success in your teaching career. I’m on Instagram too I’ll follow you there.
September 23rd, 2024  
Jen ace
@dailypix Thanks, Susan, I just followed you! 😊
September 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Good morning Jen, Sorry to see you go as I have enjoyed your photos. Sometimes, for all the wonderful benefits of this group, the discipline of finding, taking and editing a daily photo can be very demanding so I understand your decision. Hopefully, we'll see you back some time and, in the meantime, all the very best for everything you enjoy. Suzanne
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise