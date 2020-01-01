Previous
1-1-2029 by jnorthington
Photo 685

1-1-2029

Hello 2020. Starting new project! Quick test shoot for background at new location . May use this for other fam photos and - of course - not overexposed the faces.
Judy N

June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
Diana Ludwigs ace
Welcome back Judy :-)
January 2nd, 2020  
