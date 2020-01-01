Sign up
Photo 685
1-1-2029
Hello 2020. Starting new project! Quick test shoot for background at new location . May use this for other fam photos and - of course - not overexposed the faces.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
1
0
Judy N
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
685
photos
55
followers
123
following
187% complete
View this month »
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
Tags
#junoimages
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Welcome back Judy :-)
January 2nd, 2020
