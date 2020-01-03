Previous
Sad Rainy Day with limited walks by jnorthington
Photo 687

Sad Rainy Day with limited walks

An Australian Cattle Dog (mix) thrives with exercise and stimuli. Today has been the second day of heavy rains and limited walks. You can see the disappointment in her eyes!
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Judy N

@jnorthington
