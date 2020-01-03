Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 687
Sad Rainy Day with limited walks
An Australian Cattle Dog (mix) thrives with exercise and stimuli. Today has been the second day of heavy rains and limited walks. You can see the disappointment in her eyes!
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judy N
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
687
photos
57
followers
127
following
188% complete
View this month »
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th January 2020 12:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
acd
,
rain
,
disappointment
,
junoimages
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close