Mockingbird Surveying his Kingdom by jnorthington
Photo 692

Mockingbird Surveying his Kingdom

Mockingbirds are very protective of their territory and will scare off any birds coming near their "staked-out" food source.

The reach of my camera was a little stretched and this is not as clear as I'd like.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Judy N

@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
Milanie ace
Beautiful
January 10th, 2020  
