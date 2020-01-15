Previous
Drinking Glass by jnorthington
Photo 699

Drinking Glass

Still working on directional lighting
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Judy N

@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
191% complete

Photo Details

Sharon ace
Nicely done. Beautiful lighting and colour.
January 16th, 2020  
