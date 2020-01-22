Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 706
Oil and water
First attempt with oil and water. You guys have posted some ABSOLUTELY amazing shots of oil and water. I plan on using some of your techniques in the future. This was only a glass, with a flashlight to the side.
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judy N
@jnorthington
June 1,2019 After taking a “leave of absence” since last fall, I have found I missed the community inspiring posts/challenges as well as the discipline of...
706
photos
57
followers
124
following
193% complete
View this month »
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
706
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd January 2020 11:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oil
,
flashlight
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close